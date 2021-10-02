Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Down 49.8% in September

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a decrease of 49.8% from the August 31st total of 77,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 424,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Airbus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Airbus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.16.

Get Airbus alerts:

EADSY stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $33.99. 160,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,275. Airbus has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.85.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.41. Airbus had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The firm had revenue of $17.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbus will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.