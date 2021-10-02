Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,978 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the quarter. Akamai Technologies accounts for 1.1% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $6,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,076,512 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $125,532,000 after purchasing an additional 87,865 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 72,354 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $105.48 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.76.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $852.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.52 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $851,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,824 shares of company stock worth $2,355,682 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AKAM shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet.

