Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Short Interest Update

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decrease of 52.7% from the August 31st total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have commented on AKZOY. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised Akzo Nobel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

AKZOY stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $31.88 and a twelve month high of $44.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.94 and a 200 day moving average of $40.55.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

