Alchemy Pay (ACH) Market Cap Tops $218.14 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0691 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $218.14 million and $25.95 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.94 or 0.00238496 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.83 or 0.00122129 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.10 or 0.00156470 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002818 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000489 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,157,787,878 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars.

