Alexandria Capital LLC Acquires 16,792 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.1% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,711,000 after acquiring an additional 53,440 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 138,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,472,000 after purchasing an additional 26,164 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 77,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $82.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.64. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $82.11 and a 12 month high of $83.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

