Alexandria Capital LLC Decreases Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Alexandria Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $9,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,504,716,000 after buying an additional 1,475,403 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,342,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,340,429,000 after purchasing an additional 152,843 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,230,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,509,000 after purchasing an additional 130,061 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,578,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,692,000 after purchasing an additional 27,452 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,977,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,068,000 after purchasing an additional 84,973 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,575 shares of company stock worth $845,158 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNC. Odeon Capital Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $198.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $84.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.32. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.85 and a 12-month high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

