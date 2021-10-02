Alexandria Capital LLC Has $8.52 Million Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Alexandria Capital LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $8,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,227,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,962,000 after buying an additional 181,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,883,000 after buying an additional 59,621 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 971,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,948,000 after buying an additional 56,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,778,000 after buying an additional 20,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 116.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 867,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,599,000 after buying an additional 467,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $158.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.88 and its 200 day moving average is $170.10. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.58 and a twelve month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTWO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.74.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.