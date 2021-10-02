Alexandria Capital LLC Has $9.27 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $9,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $215,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. CLSA cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.34.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $144.20 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.10. The company has a market capitalization of $391.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

