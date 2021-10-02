Alexandria Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Alexandria Capital LLC owned 0.36% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $10,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 1,261,342 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3,500.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 201,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,921,000 after purchasing an additional 196,117 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 166.6% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 39,241 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 181.3% during the first quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares during the last quarter.

IYH stock opened at $275.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $288.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.26. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.02 and a fifty-two week high of $296.68.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

