Alexandria Capital LLC Purchases 59,665 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,665 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $6,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after buying an additional 53,190 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 111,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 11,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,282,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,588,000 after buying an additional 3,107,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NCLH. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.64.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.78) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

