Alexandria Capital LLC Raises Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Alexandria Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $8,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $126.17 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $109.82 and a 12-month high of $174.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.03.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

