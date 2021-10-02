Alexandria Capital LLC Sells 1,812 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Alexandria Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 24,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $103.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.71. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

