Alexandria Capital LLC Sells 2,111 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Alexandria Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,370 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 1.6% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $16,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $15,733,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Comcast by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,986 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its stake in Comcast by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 26,430 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $57.21 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $262.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.