Alexandria Capital LLC Sells 4,894 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Alexandria Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,325 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,894 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Intel by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Intel by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 233,651 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in Intel by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 14,974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Intel by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,022 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.65.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $53.86 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.70 and its 200 day moving average is $57.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

