Alexandria Capital LLC Sells 904 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Alexandria Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 75,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $24,967,000 after buying an additional 13,770 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 896.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 484,693 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $154,564,000 after acquiring an additional 436,056 shares during the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA bought a new position in The Home Depot during the second quarter worth $213,000. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 129.1% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 32,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after buying an additional 18,193 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $329.86 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $330.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.50.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

