Alexandria Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Alexandria Capital LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $222.08 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $153.05 and a 1 year high of $229.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.36.

