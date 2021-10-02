Algorand (ALGO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $609.54 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $1.78 or 0.00003733 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion and approximately $609.54 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Algorand has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.65 or 0.00146459 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.60 or 0.00512244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00016458 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00039213 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00012854 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,616,391,017 coins and its circulating supply is 6,072,113,047 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

