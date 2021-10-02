Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Short Interest Update

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decline of 60.3% from the August 31st total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $269,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,209,861. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Alico by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alico during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Alico by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alico during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Alico by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

ALCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of ALCO stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $258.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.46. Alico has a 1 year low of $27.95 and a 1 year high of $38.58.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.40 million. Alico had a net margin of 48.47% and a return on equity of 1.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Alico will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Alico’s payout ratio is currently -833.33%.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

