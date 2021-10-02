Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ANCTF opened at $38.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.10. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $42.00.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile
Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.