Alitas (ALT) Price Hits $11.20 on Major Exchanges

Alitas (CURRENCY:ALT) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Alitas coin can now be bought for $11.20 or 0.00023244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alitas has traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. Alitas has a total market cap of $672.27 million and $4.27 million worth of Alitas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,203.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $559.26 or 0.01160205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $215.73 or 0.00447536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.63 or 0.00293810 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001329 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00014779 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00049537 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003580 BTC.

About Alitas

Alitas is a coin. Alitas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Alitas’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Altcoin is a crypto coin based on the OMNI protocol, issued on the Bitcoin blockchain as a coloured coin. “

Buying and Selling Alitas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

