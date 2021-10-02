Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Short Interest Update

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,600 shares, a decrease of 48.7% from the August 31st total of 252,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 129.6 days.

OTCMKTS APYRF opened at $32.26 on Friday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $38.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average of $34.93.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

APYRF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins increased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC upped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.92.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.