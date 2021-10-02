AllSafe Tops 24 Hour Volume of $310.00 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $302,809.64 and $310.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About AllSafe

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

