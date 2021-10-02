Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,187 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.37% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $74,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 914.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total value of $1,889,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total value of $6,788,324.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at $49,694,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,855 shares of company stock worth $20,456,636 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $192.68 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.29 and a fifty-two week high of $209.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61). The business had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.67) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.23.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

