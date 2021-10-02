Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Trading Up 16.8% Over Last 7 Days

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 16.8% against the dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00002125 BTC on exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $413.93 million and approximately $31.03 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

ALPHA is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 406,330,126 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

