Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) Short Interest Up 102.4% in September

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:APHLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 102.4% from the August 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 946,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
APHLF stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. Alpha Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.59.
About Alpha Lithium
