AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 17,872 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,803 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,872 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total transaction of $5,675,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,299,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 810,905 shares of company stock valued at $206,351,259 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com stock opened at $275.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.55, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $286.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $257.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.