AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 29,098 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2,766.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,150 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,098 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.5% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.79.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,438 shares of company stock worth $42,396,929. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $392.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $370.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $414.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.13. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $299.60 and a 1 year high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

