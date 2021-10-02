AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 623.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,688 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 833.3% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $78.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.34.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

