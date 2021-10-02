AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 56,406 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,406 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Intel by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Intel by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist reduced their price objective on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.65.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $53.86 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $218.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

