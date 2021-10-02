AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 623.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,528 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 0.4% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $203.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.26.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

