AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $6.06 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 995.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,859 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.14. The company had a trading volume of 18,337,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,056,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.94 and its 200-day moving average is $54.05.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 51.21%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.