AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $7.53 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 462.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,373 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $7,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,636,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,343,000 after acquiring an additional 434,162 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in McKesson by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,189,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,918,000 after purchasing an additional 138,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in McKesson by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,878,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,947,000 after purchasing an additional 64,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in McKesson by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,442,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,425,000 after purchasing an additional 232,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in McKesson by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,408,000 after purchasing an additional 393,016 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.13.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $2,927,489.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,489.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,971 shares of company stock worth $7,726,342. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $200.02 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.32 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.11. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

