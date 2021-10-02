AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $8.72 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 144.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,940 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 79,246 shares during the quarter. The Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for approximately 0.4% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $8,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,574,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,551,000 after buying an additional 113,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,883,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,730,000 after buying an additional 27,050 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 20,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.06.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $62.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $68.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.44 and its 200-day moving average is $63.55.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.7095 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 72.68%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

