AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 150.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 39.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $569.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,345. The stock has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $604.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $614.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $328.56 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 22.03%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.83.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

