AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 42,893 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,893 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,225,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,109,000 after buying an additional 170,657 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,350,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,819,000 after buying an additional 154,116 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,608,000 after buying an additional 159,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,522,000 after buying an additional 164,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,334,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,579,000 after buying an additional 44,890 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCAR opened at $79.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.31. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $78.48 and a one year high of $103.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCAR. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.10.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

