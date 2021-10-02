Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.20

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.20 and traded as high as $11.71. Alpine Immune Sciences shares last traded at $11.64, with a volume of 112,689 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALPN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $278.37 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 190.22% and a negative return on equity of 60.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Decheng Capital China Life Sci acquired 1,542,553 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $14,499,998.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,563,190 shares of company stock worth $24,097,986 in the last 90 days. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter worth about $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

