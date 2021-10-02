AlpInvest Partners B.V. Has $23.42 Million Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. trimmed its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,202 shares during the quarter. Roblox comprises about 11.5% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. AlpInvest Partners B.V. owned 0.05% of Roblox worth $23,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the second quarter worth $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RBLX. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $2,093,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $162,126.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 616,720 shares of company stock valued at $51,381,376 over the last three months.

NYSE:RBLX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,896,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,455,688. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.20. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

