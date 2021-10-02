Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.50

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.50 and traded as high as $21.84. Alps Alpine shares last traded at $21.84, with a volume of 1,490 shares changing hands.

APELY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alps Alpine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alps Alpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and devices. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment involves in the development, manufacturing and sale of electronic components such as sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, current sensors, actuators, printers and energy harvester.

