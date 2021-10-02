Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Boosted by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,683 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.9% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 637,169 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $934,954,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.4% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 481,744 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,490,554,000 after purchasing an additional 224,618 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,283.26 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,390.01 and a 200 day moving average of $3,360.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,146.73.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

