Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Crossvault Capital Management LLC

Crossvault Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,287 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.3% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,830,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,516,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,943,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,146.73.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,283.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,834,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,454,229. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,390.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,360.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.23, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

