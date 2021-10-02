AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $768.80 Million

Analysts expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to post $768.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $789.50 million and the lowest is $747.90 million. AMC Entertainment posted sales of $119.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 543.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year sales of $2.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.11 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.44) earnings per share.

AMC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Macquarie downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.36.

In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $1,579,639.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,127. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 325.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 832,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,200,000 after purchasing an additional 637,100 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 16,595 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 284,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $38.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.62. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

