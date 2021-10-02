AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.11.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in AMC Networks by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AMC Networks by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,383,000 after acquiring an additional 107,465 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in AMC Networks by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in AMC Networks by 105,025.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.15. AMC Networks has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $83.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $771.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.12 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 64.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

