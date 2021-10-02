American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,614,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147,136 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.27% of American Equity Investment Life worth $440,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth $49,765,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth about $31,530,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,957,000 after buying an additional 850,936 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,884,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at about $14,743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $22.37 and a 1 year high of $33.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.45. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.87 million. Research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

AEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.