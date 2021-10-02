American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Short Interest Update

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 60.3% from the August 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AHOTF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$4.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. It operates through the Premium Branded Hotels and the Economy Lodging Hotels segments. The Premium Branded Hotels segment provides premium branded, select-service hotel properties that have franchise agreements with international hotel brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and IHG.

