Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.00

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and traded as low as $0.98. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 115,397 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 3.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARREF)

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

