AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.11.

ABC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $681,731.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,203,082.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $2,402,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,563 shares of company stock worth $10,372,315 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,600,000 after purchasing an additional 512,869 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,513,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,782,000 after acquiring an additional 68,524 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,884,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,626,000 after acquiring an additional 228,136 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,233,000 after acquiring an additional 79,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,285,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,832,000 after buying an additional 47,422 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $119.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. AmerisourceBergen has a twelve month low of $92.24 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.90. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

