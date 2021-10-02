Amerityre (OTCMKTS:AMTY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Shares of Amerityre Co. (OTCMKTS:AMTY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.06. Amerityre shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 2,006 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07.

Amerityre Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMTY)

Amerityre Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of polyurethane tires. It operates through the following segments: Light Duty Polyurethane Foam Tires, Polyurethane Elastomer Industrial Tires, and Agricultural Tires. The Light Duty Polyurethane Foam Tires segment focuses in the sale of polyurethane foam tires to original equipment manufacturers, distributors and dealers accounts.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Amerityre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerityre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.