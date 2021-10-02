Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Position Lessened by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Amphenol by 103.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,958,421,000 after buying an additional 15,108,134 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 17.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,850,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,152,758,000 after buying an additional 2,549,182 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Amphenol by 119.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,078,260,000 after buying an additional 8,880,817 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Amphenol by 97.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,519,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $693,969,000 after buying an additional 5,195,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 105.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,509,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $691,467,000 after buying an additional 5,386,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,436,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH stock opened at $74.61 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $53.49 and a 12-month high of $77.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.78 and a 200-day moving average of $70.06.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

APH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.