Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Price Reaches $13.33 on Top Exchanges

Ampleforth Governance Token (CURRENCY:FORTH) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market cap of $114.95 million and $10.83 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can currently be bought for $13.33 or 0.00027831 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00068006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00107532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.63 or 0.00147466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,027.44 or 1.00278011 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,311.69 or 0.06914582 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002526 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 14,998,897 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,819 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Trading

