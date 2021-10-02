Analysts Anticipate Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) to Announce -$0.15 EPS

Brokerages expect Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) to post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amyris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.16). Amyris reported earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amyris.

Get Amyris alerts:

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $52.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.73 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMRS shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.39.

NASDAQ AMRS traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.91. 2,259,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,956,762. Amyris has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 17,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $261,610.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 24,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $362,286.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,058. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Amyris by 117.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 124,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 11.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 16,622 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amyris during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 39.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 355,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 100,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Amyris by 59.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 17,882 shares during the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amyris (AMRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.